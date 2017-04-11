French FM: Russia sanctions not discussed during G7 meeting

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said G7 has not made a decision to expand sanctions against Russia, RIA Novosti reported.
In turn Bloomberg agency says the issue of sanctions was not discussed at all
Ayrault said G7 agree that President Bashar Asad cannot be a part of Syria's future. He also stressed the need of ceasefire that would be regulated by world community – the first step for the settlement of Syrian crisis.
Earlier British FM Boris Johnson said he plans to demand stricter sanctions against Russia during G7 meeting.