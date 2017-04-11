News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
French FM: Russia sanctions not discussed during G7 meeting
17:16, 11.04.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said G7 has not made a decision to expand sanctions against Russia, RIA Novosti reported.

In turn Bloomberg agency says the issue of sanctions was not discussed at all

Ayrault said G7 agree that President Bashar Asad cannot be a part of Syria's future. He also stressed the need of ceasefire that would be regulated by world community – the first step for the settlement of Syrian crisis.

Earlier British FM Boris Johnson said he plans to demand stricter sanctions against Russia during G7 meeting. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news