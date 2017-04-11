Armenia President, Mongolia ambassador discuss relations (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia to Armenia, Banzragch Delgermaa—whose diplomatic residence is in Moscow, on Tuesday presented her credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.
First, the President congratulated the ambassador on her appointment and wished every success, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Sargsyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of relations with Asian countries, and expressed the hope that the appointment of the Mongolian ambassador will promote and strengthen Armenian-Mongolian state relations.
Ambassador Delgermaa, for her part, assured that during her tenure she will do her best to reestablish the traditionally good relations between Armenia and Mongolia, and to find new avenues for the development of cooperation. Also, the diplomat underscored that she was very proud to be Mongolia’s first ambassador to Armenia, which established diplomatic relations with her country 25 years ago. According to the ambassador, this anniversary is a good occasion to reevaluate the past and to deepen relations. Also, she noted that her country is interested in the market of the Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—and expressed the hope that Armenia will support Mongolia’s efforts aimed at the establishment of respective cooperation.
At the talk, Ambassador Banzragch Delgermaa congratulated President Sargsyan on the successful parliamentary election that was held recently in Armenia.