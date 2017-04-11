News
Raffi Hovannisian on Yerevan council voting: We shall have chance to talk after elections
15:38, 11.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the board of Armenia’s opposition Heritage Party, ex-FM Raffi Hovannisian, on Tuesday issued a statement on the forthcoming Yerevan City Council elections

“Overshadowed by violence and political persecutions—and marred by rampant bribery and falsification—the recent parliamentary elections demonstrated yet again the ruling party’s incapacity to organize free, fair and legal elections.

“So as not to divide and dilute the voice of our people, the Heritage party has decided not to contest the upcoming election for Yerevan City Council. Instead it wishes well to all candidates who take part in fair and lawful competition and respect the free expression of the Armenian citizen’s will.  Heritage furthermore extends its solidarity to its opposition colleagues.

“For the sake of the Capital and the Republic entire, in reality it is imperative that [incumbent Yerevan Mayor] Mr. [Taron] Margaryan and his party themselves become the honest, law-abiding opposition throughout the land—and beginning from [capital city] Yerevan.

“As for us, we shall have the chance to talk after the elections,” reads the statement by Hovannisian.

The Yerevan City Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The electoral lists of the participating political forces will be registered between April 9 and 14.

And the campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
