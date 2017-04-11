Armenia Parliament session not convened yet again

YEREVAN. – Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia was not convened due to lack of quorum in the NA Sessions’ Hall, just like on Monday.
Solely 12 MPs were registered as of noon.
Subsequently, the registration of deputies continued for three more hours, so as to have quorum.
But only one more MP was registered as of 3pm.
Pursuant to the NA regulation, however, at least 66 deputies are needed for quorum.
As a result, National Assembly Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov announced the end of session.