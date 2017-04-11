News
Nalbandian: No problems between Armenia and Georgia, issues can be solved
16:14, 11.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There are no problems between Armenia and Georgia, all the issues can be solved, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said during a joint briefing with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze.

Armenian minister underlined intensive dialogue between the Armenian and Georgian foreign ministries that enables to solve a broad range of bilateral issues targeted at strengthening of relations.

According to the minister, during the meeting they touched upon the implementation of the agreements reached earlier at the meetings of the presidents. Nalbandian noted that in recent years the Armenian-Georgian relations have developed in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation. The parties confirmed that there are no problems, there are issues that are being solved through joint efforts.

The meeting also discussed issues related to cooperation in transport, energy, tourism, expansion of the legal framework.

The Armenian FM briefed his colleague on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group.

Հայերեն and Русский
