Janelidze: Armenia and Georgia are considering joint transport projects

YEREVAN. – Armenia and Georgia are discussing the implementation of joint projects in transport sector.

Mikheil Janelidze, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, on Tuesday informed about the aforementioned at the briefing—in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan—after his talk with Edward Nalbandian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Also, the Georgian FM congratulated the Armenian people on the recent parliamentary election.

In Janelidze’s words, the two ministers conferred on Armenia-Georgia cooperation.

“We celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations [between the two countries],” he added. “Over the course these years, [and] thanks to the joint efforts, we managed to achieve the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.”

In addition, the Georgian FM noted that they discussed all the main domains of cooperation.

“We conferred on the prerequisites for economic cooperation,” said Janelidze. “It was noted that Georgia and Armenia have great potential that is not used; it’s important to use this potential.”

In the Georgian FM’s words, during the talk special attention was paid to regional conflicts as well as to the need for maintaining stability in the region and the world.

Also, as per Mikheil Janelidze, the interlocutors spoke about the European integration process of both Georgia and Armenia.