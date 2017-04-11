US submits ultimatum to Russia over Syrian issue

The US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson has submitted an ultimatum to Moscow, in regard to Russia’s assistance to Syria, reports the Associated Press. According to Tilerson, Russia will have to choose Assad regime and the US.
"We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role," Tillerson added in remarks to reporters. "Or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia's interests longer term."