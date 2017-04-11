North Korean authorities have announced about their readiness to go to war

Pyongyang criticized the "unprecedented" step of the American leadership, which had directed a group of aircraft carriers to the Korean Peninsula. North Korean authorities have declared their readiness to go to war, reported RFI.
The American group having Carl Vinson nuclear aircraft carriers at their disposal, arrived on Saturday, April 8 to the Korean peninsula from Singapore. The group has been deployed on the peninsula in response to the recent provocations by North Korea, which continues to use ballistic missiles.
"The deployment of the American forces, which is senseless, reached a panic stage," announced the DPRK Foreign Ministry on April 11. "Democratic People's Republic of Korea is ready to reflect any kind of war initiated by the United States."