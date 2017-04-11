News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Dollar slightly rises in Armenia
18:31, 11.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.04/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Monday, informed the press-service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 514.13 (up by AMD 0.45), that of one British pound was AMD 603.47 (up by AMD 1.46), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.55 (up by AMD 0.08).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 280.34, AMD 19,533.97 (approx. $40.11) and AMD 14,688.95, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
NGO: Armenia to host regional exhibition of Chinese agricultural equipment
And guests will be invited from all over the region…
 Armenia Airlines launches Yerevan-Beirut flights
Until June, they will be conducted once a week, in June—twice a week, and as of July—three times per week…
 Over 96 thousand jobseekers are registered in Armenia
Of them 62,300 are women, and 22,300—young persons…
 Dollar continues to gain ground in Armenia
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday...
 PM: We need to filter all unnecessary things and develop conception on how to make profit
We need to filter all the unnecessary things and develop a conception on how to make a profit…
 Expert: Best market for Armenia blue cheese will be Russia
Half of Armenia’s cheese exports are made to Russia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news