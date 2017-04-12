News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 12
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Armenian Genocide 102nd anniversary concert to be staged in LA
09:49, 12.04.2017
Region:World News, Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Diaspora and human rights activists from around the world prepare for the 102nd Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. 

In this connection, Armenians living in Los Angeles will join community artists to raise awareness of genocide prevention and education through the 9th annual Silence the Lies, Rock the Truth concert, reported Asbarez Armenian daily newspaper of the US. 

The event will be held on April 23, at the Roxy Theatre.  

Various community organizations are teaming up with these artists to make for a high-impact show.

This year, proceeds from the concert will be donated to two needy organizational projects.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgia FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Janelidze is paying an official visit to Armenia…
 Congressional leaders urge Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
In a bipartisan letter calling upon the President to appropriately mark April 24th as a day of Armenian Genocide remembrance…
 Clark University hosts international conference on Armenian Genocide
The conference was attended by renowned researchers from the sphere of genocide studies, who were from US, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Germany...
 Cyprus parliament urges world community to recognize Armenian Genocide
Those guilty of the Armenian Genocide remain unpunished…
 Congressman Dave Trott urges to recognize Armenian Genocide
The Ottoman Empire not only intended to wipe out the Armenians, but to also confiscate and destroy their Churches…
US congressman: Trump will recognize Armenian Genocide
Dave Trott stated that the incumbent US President was not a conventional politician…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news