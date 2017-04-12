Armenian Genocide 102nd anniversary concert to be staged in LA

The Armenian Diaspora and human rights activists from around the world prepare for the 102nd Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
In this connection, Armenians living in Los Angeles will join community artists to raise awareness of genocide prevention and education through the 9th annual Silence the Lies, Rock the Truth concert, reported Asbarez Armenian daily newspaper of the US.
The event will be held on April 23, at the Roxy Theatre.
Various community organizations are teaming up with these artists to make for a high-impact show.
This year, proceeds from the concert will be donated to two needy organizational projects.