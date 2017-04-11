Solovyov: Baku realizes that under Putin’s rule Karabakh conflict can't have military solution

Azerbaijan has a precise understanding of the fact that under the current leadership of Russia the military solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is impossible.

Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov said the aforementioned in an interview with Radio Vesti after his visit to Baku and meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Under the current leadership represented by Putin, whom Aliyev treats with great respect, the military solution is impossible,” Solovyov noted. In his words, Ilham Aliyev made a deep impression on him: “A brilliantly educated person of great depth.”

In his words, search for compromises is fully possible round the Karabakh conflict. Moreover, not only search for compromises in the interests of all the parties is possible, which will lead to the end of Armenia’s blockade by Azerbaijan and Turkey and flow of investments, but even that Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia may appear in a single area, Azerbaijan joining the EAEU. This is possible in case of resolving the existing deep controversy, Solovyov noted.

“I agree with the opinion that if Heydar Aliyev ruled the country in the late 80s, the situation would be different: there would be no slaughter, no Sumgait [pogrom], and horrors which the peoples went through. The gravest heritage of war, and each nation has its pantheon of heroes and victims. А very kick diplomatic game is needed, which should first and foremost be conducted by Russia,” Solovyov said.