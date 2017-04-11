Pashinyan: I am going to become the best mayor of Yerevan

YEREVAN. - I am going to become the best mayor of Yerevan.
This is exactly how Nikol Pashinyan, the mayoral candidate of Armenia’s capital, named the photo published on his Facebook page.
“I am ready to roll up my sleeves to become the best mayor of Yerevan. This will be my tribute to all the best mayors in the history of Yerevan and great Master Alexander Tamanyan.
Dear Yerevan, there is a way out!” Pahinyan noted.
The Yerevan Council election will be held on May 14. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yelk (Way Out) bloc and Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party are running for the post of Council members.