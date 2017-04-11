News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Pashinyan: I am going to become the best mayor of Yerevan
18:18, 11.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - I am going to become the best mayor of Yerevan.

This is exactly how Nikol Pashinyan, the mayoral candidate of Armenia’s capital, named the photo published on his Facebook page.

“I am ready to roll up my sleeves to become the best mayor of Yerevan. This will be my tribute to all the best mayors in the history of Yerevan and great Master Alexander Tamanyan.

Dear Yerevan, there is a way out!” Pahinyan noted.

The Yerevan Council election will be held on May 14. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yelk (Way Out) bloc and Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party are running for the post of Council members. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Raffi Hovannisian on Yerevan council voting: We shall have chance to talk after elections
Chairman of the opposition Heritage Party, the ex-FM of Armenia, issued a respective statement…
 Former Armenia MP is going to “invade” Yerevan Municipality
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14...
 Analyst: Yelk bloc may consolidate opposition voters in Yerevan elections
Yelk bloc can try to consolidate not only the radical opposition electorate, but also the voters of the Tsarukyan Bloc...
Yelk blok: We should prevent Armenian authorities from repeating Vanadzor events
In Yerevan the opposition has to defeat the ruling party unequivocally so that the situation could not repeat...
 3 political forces to run for Yerevan Council of Elders (PHOTO)
The elections will be held on May 14 with campaign starting on April 21...
 Tsarukyan bloc waives participation in Yerevan local elections
Regardless of the decision, remember that I was always on your side and I will be with you…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news