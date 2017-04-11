Radio Vesti listeners advise Russian TV host to look at Baku from outside his car window

Listeners of Radio Vesti advised the Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov to look at Baku not through his car window.
In an interview with Vesti, Solovyov shared his impressions from the trip to Baku and meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“I saw the city exclusively from the car window: apparently, this [the appearance of the city] costs money, and I think, lots of money. The city is very neat and clean. There were several outstanding architectural works, including by renowned architects, in particular, an Iranian woman architect—whose name I can’t recall precisely—who designed the Heydar Aliyev Center. It’s nice indeed. I can’t say anything,” Slovyov said.
In response, one of the listeners residing in Germany sent the following message: “Very flattering feedback. The Azerbaijani dictator will be happy. Next time get out of the car and look at that “beauty” closely, talk to the people. You will be disillusioned.”