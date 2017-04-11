Armenia President: We appreciate relations with Georgia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday received Foreign Minister of Georgia, Mikheil Janelidze.

Welcoming the guest, the President expressed hope that the official visit of President Janelidze to Armenia will be efficient and will give a new impetus to the strengthening of interstate ties.

The Armenian President and Georgian FM both stated that the Armenian-Georgian relations are developing dynamically, there being an active political dialogue. Apart from this, they noted that the economic relations and cooperation in humanitarian sector are deepening.

Sargsyan stressed that Armenia appreciates the relations with friendly Georgia, the country being interested in further developing and strengthening those good-neighborly relations every year.

Besides, the interlocutors were pleased to recall the meeting and effective discussion held in Yerevan almost a year ago.

FM Janelidze, for his part, praised the significant work done in the direction of strengthening the bilateral interstate relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the course of the past 25 years. He added that these relations have intensified at all levels and in inter-sector communications especially in the recent years.

The Georgian FM particularly referred to the cooperation in the energy sector, stressing the need for doing everything possible to fully realize the great potential existing in that sector.

At the meeting, reference was also made to the possibilities of development of cooperation also in multi-lateral format, as well as dialogue and cooperation programs with the EU, regional issues and challenges and Karabakh conflict settlement process.

Furthermore, Sargsyan and Janelidze underscored the importance of stability and peace in terms of regional development.

The Georgian FM congratulated Sargsyan on holding parliamentary election in line with the international standards and the victory of the Republican Party of Armenia.