Indonesian government to move capital city

Indonesia's government plan to move the capital of the country. There have long been rumors about it, but only now they begun taking certain actions. The Minister of National Development Planning of Indonesia Bambang Brodjonegoro tells about the programs of the Indonesian government, Newsru reported, referring to Antara.

According to him, currently the Indonesian authorities are considering several cities, where they can move the capital. One of them is Palangkaraya, located in Central Kalimantan on the island of Kalimantan. The official did not disclose other options but said that all potential "new options" are on Java island. The final decision will be made until the end of the year.

The idea of moving the capital of Indonesia has long been discussed. As Antara reports, it goes back to the proposal made by the former President Sukaro. One of the reasons of moving the capital is that Jakarta is disastrously overcrowded. Java island, where the capital is located, accounts for only 7 percent of Indonesia's territory. Moreover, about 60 percent of the country's 245 million population lives in the capital.

Another reason is Jakarta’s geographic location. The city is located in the coastal area and is much affected by the floods during rainy seasons. In addition, there is a constant danger of possible earthquakes, since the island Java is located in the so-called Ring of Fire, the most seismically active zone on the planet.