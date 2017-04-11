News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
New 2.9 mln euro EU grant program kicks off in Armenia
19:29, 11.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - A new EU grant program with an overall budget of 2.9 million euro has kicked of in Armenia. The objective of the program is to contribute to the development of local communities and enable them to disclose their potential, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Świtalski said at the meeting with journalists Tuesday.

Projects aimed at the development of local communities through sport, cultural, tourist and educational events can take part in the grants competition, each of which can be in the amount ranging from 300 000-600 000 euro. The program projects can, for instance, include summer and winter sport games, which can contribute to the development of tourism and additional educational programs for Armenian schools and universities offering innovative approaches and platforms.

Cultural associations contributing the development of art, literature, theatre and other directions of culture in Armenia can also take part in the competition.

Ambassador Świtalski expressed hope that these programs will benefit the communities and NGOs of Shirak province. 

Another 1.5 million euro grant program of EU, “Reinforcing civil society in Armenia,” kicked off in the country Monday.

To learn more about both programs follow these links: http://bit.ly/2mMybQ2http://bit.ly/2nr8npC.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Karapetyan: $41mn investment is planned in Shirak Province in 2017
As per the PM, 2,000 new jobs will be created…
 Samvel Karapetyan: We already surprised with investments
We want to create an atmosphere where it is logical to earn money and to pursue profits...
 Armenian PM about investors' club: You cannot imagine how interested I am
Yerevan hosts official opening of Investors’ Club of Armenia…
PM: We expect additional investments thanks to Investors’ Club of Armenia
For practical implementation, we have created a program of $3.2 billion...
 Armenia investment appeal is presented in prestigious organization’s manual
It was prepared jointly by the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, and KPMG professional service company…
 Armenia PM: We cannot restore Nairit but we will support reasonable investors
“None of the possible investors even inquired about the price forecast of energy carriers for the upcoming 5-10 years..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news