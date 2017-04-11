New 2.9 mln euro EU grant program kicks off in Armenia

YEREVAN. - A new EU grant program with an overall budget of 2.9 million euro has kicked of in Armenia. The objective of the program is to contribute to the development of local communities and enable them to disclose their potential, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Świtalski said at the meeting with journalists Tuesday.

Projects aimed at the development of local communities through sport, cultural, tourist and educational events can take part in the grants competition, each of which can be in the amount ranging from 300 000-600 000 euro. The program projects can, for instance, include summer and winter sport games, which can contribute to the development of tourism and additional educational programs for Armenian schools and universities offering innovative approaches and platforms.

Cultural associations contributing the development of art, literature, theatre and other directions of culture in Armenia can also take part in the competition.

Ambassador Świtalski expressed hope that these programs will benefit the communities and NGOs of Shirak province.

Another 1.5 million euro grant program of EU, “Reinforcing civil society in Armenia,” kicked off in the country Monday.

To learn more about both programs follow these links: http://bit.ly/2mMybQ2, http://bit.ly/2nr8npC.