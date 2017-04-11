Obama and Merkel to have meeting

The former US President Barack Obama will attend the congress of the German Evangelical Church. On May 25, he will have a meeting with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in front of the Brandenburg Gate, announced the president of the Council of Protestant Churches in Germany, Heinrich Bedford- Strohm, DW reports. There are not planned other visits of Obama in Germany. As Bedford said, Obama will receive no honorarium for his speech.
The 36th Congress of the German Evangelical Church will be hold in Berlin and Wittenberg, which is officially called the City of Martin Luther. On October 31 of 1517 Luther proclaimed his 95 theses in Wittenberg which originated the reforms and gave a start to the history of Protestantism.