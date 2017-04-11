Zakharova: Tilerson does not submit ultimatum but rather makes fist

Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry does not consider the announcement of the Secretary of State Rex Tilerson concerning the Syrian settlement as an ultimatum, RIA Novosti reported.
"I consider it a political statement: making a fist before starting negotiations. This is completely in line with Washington's position, " said Zakharova in regard to the US State Department’s statement.
Earlier, the US Secretary of State Rex Tilerson announced, that Russia must choose between the US and Syrian President Bashar Assad.