Official: Armenia’s ruling party to be the first to decide which committees it will head

YEREVAN. - The issue of distributing the Armenian National Assembly (NA) committees between the parliamentary factions will be on the agenda of the first session of the newly-appointed parliament.
According to the NA Charter, 6 out of 10 parliamentary committees will be given to the RPA, 3 to the Prosperous Armenia Party and one to Yelk (Way Out) bloc, while the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, which has received 7 mandates, will have no committee chairman.
Chairman of NA Committee on State and Legal Affairs, Hovhannes Sahakyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that according to D'Hondt method, the RPA will be the first to decide which committee it will head.
“According to D'Hondt method, the right to chose a committee first belongs to the Republican Party. That is, the Republican decides which committee it will take. Following this, the Prosperous Armenia Party will choose. The number of committees, their names, and functions are decided at the first session of the NA, and committee chairmen are selected,” Sahakyan said.
He also noted that the agenda of the first session will entirely relate to the formation of NA bodies.