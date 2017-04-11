Armenia to increase youth job placement support in 2017

YEREVAN. - Armenia will increase youth job placement support in 2017.
As of 1 March, 96,200 people of which 62,300 are women are registered in the regional centers of State Employment Agency (SEA) of Armenia, the press service of the agency informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Thanks to the efforts of the center, 1159 people have found jobs, nearly 950 people being involved in the SEA programs.
In the program of lump sum compensation to non-competitive employees, 264 people were involved in the 1st quarter of 2017. The program lasted for a year. Instead of 751 people, it is planned to involve 4500 people in this program in 2017, while the number of participants of support program to youth without experience will be increased from 477 to 1,200.