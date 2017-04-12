News
Newspaper: Armenia President decides on candidate for next Parliament speaker
10:24, 12.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The names of potential candidates for speaker of the next National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA NA) are actively discussed these days, reported Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Until now, [Russia-based Armenian businessman] Samvel Karapetyan’s brother, [ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP] Karen Karapetyan, was considered the most likely candidate.

“However, according to the information we received, [President and RPA Chairman] Serzh Sargsyan has decided to completely make the NA leadership younger, [and] to appoint solely his men to key NA positions.

“Accordingly, NA Vice President, RPA Spokesperson Eduard Sharmazanov will be appointed RA VI Convocation NA President, and [RPA Vice-Chairman and ex-Minister of Education and Science] Armen Ashotyan will be appointed head of the RPA [NA] faction,” wrote Zhamanak.

Հայերեն
