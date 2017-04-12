News
Wednesday
April 12
News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired around 400 shots at night
09:53, 12.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 25 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired about 400 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military task.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
