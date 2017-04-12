Armenia Ombudsman, Red Cross delegation discuss priorities of human rights

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, received several officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation to Armenia.
The interlocutors discussed the priorities of human rights, the office of the Ombudsman informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Tatoyan underscored the ICRC’s role in the protection of humanitarian law, and confirmed his readiness to undertake joint projects and expand cooperation in this domain.
In addition, the interlocutors agreed to organize international humanitarian law training courses for the staff of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, and to share information.