Armenia PM: Drafts of regulations will be introduced to public

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, underscored the publicizing of the drafts of regulations.
“Our approach is that the lawmaking activity of the state be public and transparent,” Karapetyan wrote, in particular, on his Facebook page. “This is the platform through which regulations or decisions will be introduced to the public by the departments that develop drafts, before being adopted, and the community, in its turn, will have the opportunity to partake online—by the method of public discussions—in the work being carried out, as well as to submit recommendations and remarks, which mandatorily will be included in the summary of the recommendations and remarks regarding the drafts.”