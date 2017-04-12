Georgia political scientist: Tbilisi is interested in pacific settlement of Karabakh conflict

Georgia is interested in developing relations with Armenia, albeit there are some issues, said Giorgi Kanashvili, Georgian political scientist and executive director of Caucasian House think tank, at a videoconference.

And as an example of such an issue, he noted Armenia’s position on Georgian refugees, and, on the contrary, he stated that Georgia conducts itself in the same way by supporting Azerbaijani resolutions.

“Probably, the parties [to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] are trying to defend the compromise alternative,” noted Kanashvili. “I hope something will come out from it.”

At the same time, he noted that a stable region was important for everyone, and that there will be no investments in an unstable region.

“Therefore Tbilisi is interested in a pacific settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” said Giorgi Kanashvili, and added: “If not in the settlement, then at least in peace in the region.”