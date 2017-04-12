News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 12
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.04
EUR
514.13
RUB
8.55
Show news feed
Georgia political scientist: Tbilisi is interested in pacific settlement of Karabakh conflict
14:03, 12.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia is interested in developing relations with Armenia, albeit there are some issues, said Giorgi Kanashvili, Georgian political scientist and executive director of Caucasian House think tank, at a videoconference.

And as an example of such an issue, he noted Armenia’s position on Georgian refugees, and, on the contrary, he stated that Georgia conducts itself in the same way by supporting Azerbaijani resolutions.

“Probably, the parties [to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] are trying to defend the compromise alternative,” noted Kanashvili. “I hope something will come out from it.” 

At the same time, he noted that a stable region was important for everyone, and that there will be no investments in an unstable region.

“Therefore Tbilisi is interested in a pacific settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” said Giorgi Kanashvili, and added: “If not in the settlement, then at least in peace in the region.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE wants to see peaceful and durable settlement in Karabakh
The renewed escalation of violence intensified crisis management…
 US ambassador to Azerbaijan: Karabakh conflict has gone on for too long
It is essential that the parties come together and work towards finding a peaceful settlement to this conflict…
 Newspaper: Russia to be removed from Karabakh peace talks?
Russian analyst Grigory Trofimchuk said the US will present its own approach to this conflict…
 Russian journalist: I am not going to apologize for visiting Karabakh
“I am not going to change my position which is well-known...
 Belgium MPs that visited Karabakh issue open letter to Azerbaijan ambassador
For 26 years, this self-proclaimed Republic claims its independence from your country…
 Atom Egoyan, Arsinée Khanjian, Eric Nazarian visit Karabakh frontline
The world-renowned Diaspora Armenian cultural figures got familiarized with the social and living conditions of the Artsakh soldiers at the military positions …
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news