Tillerson and Lavrov start talks in Moscow

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have started talks in Moscow.
The opening speeches were followed by a closed-door meeting. The results will be announced at a press conference, TASS reported.
The time of meeting is not limited, but the talks of the Russian and American foreign ministers last several hours and sometimes end even at night.
The officials are expected to touch upon situation in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, security in the Korean Peninsula, settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and normalization of bilateral relations.