Wednesday
April 12
Karabakh President confers on constitutional amendments
13:28, 12.04.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday convoked a working consultation with members of the Constitutional Reforms’ Coordination Council under the Artsakh President

They discussed the process of constitutional reforms in the country, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Sahakyan gave precise instructions on resolving the discussed matters properly and within the set time framework.

NKR National Assembly President Ashot Ghulyan, Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, and several other officials also attended the consultation.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
