Putin: CSTO justifies itself

The activities of the CSTO justifies itself, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said in an interview with MIR television.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty, but also the 15th anniversary of the creation of the CSTO as an organization.

“And these are very important milestones, which give us an opportunity to look back, to evaluate everything that has been done in the sphere of security,” Russian leader said.

The President stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of security, which is a priority.

“In general, for us, as for our partners - I am deeply convinced of this - cooperation in the field of security is one of the priorities, and it is beneficial for all participants in the organization of collective security,” he added.