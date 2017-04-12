Human Rights Watch thanks creators of The Promise movie

Human Rights Watch thanked the creators of the Promise movie for supporting their work.
Thank you @EricEsrailian & @ThePromiseFilm for supporting @hrw's work against the worst atrocities. #KeepThePromise https://t.co/htvuIGdVN8 pic.twitter.com/ng8wAs7vDX— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) April 12, 2017
The Promise will be released in U.S. on April 21. The movie directed by Terry George and starring Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon and Christian Bale tells the story of the Armenian Genocide. Eric Esrailian is one of the producers.