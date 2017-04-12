News
Wednesday
April 12
News
Human Rights Watch thanks creators of The Promise movie
14:04, 12.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Human Rights Watch thanked the creators of the Promise movie for supporting their work.

 

 

 

The Promise will be released in U.S. on April 21. The movie directed by Terry George and starring Oscar IsaacCharlotte Le Bon and Christian Bale tells the story of the Armenian Genocide. Eric Esrailian is one of the producers. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
