Turkey politician apologizes for not being able to protect Hrant Dink (PHOTOS)

Ahead of Easter, the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of Turkey organized a Lent dinner in Istanbul, for the national minorities.
At the event, the CHP members in attendance delivered remarks and congratulated Christians on the coming Easter, according to Milliyet newspaper of Turkey.
In particular, CHP Şişli District Office Director Cemal Canpolat reflected on the late Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, and yet again apologized to Armenians for not being able to protect him.
Hrant Dink, the founder and chief editor of Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul, was gunned down on January 19, 2007 in front of then office of Agos.
In 2011, the perpetrator, Ogün Samast, was sentenced by a juvenile court to 22 years and ten months for the murder.
After long court proceedings and appeals, however, a new probe was ultimately launched in this murder case, and regarding numerous former and serving senior Turkish officials’ complicity in this assassination.