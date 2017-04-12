News
EAEU new customs code to enter into force 6 months later than expected?
18:12, 12.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The deadline for entry into force of the new customs code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may be extended from July 1, 2017 to January 1, 2018.

Director of the Department of Customs Legislation and Law Enforcement Practice of the Eurasian Economic Commission—which is the executive body of the EAEU—Dmitry Nekrasov, told about the above-said to reporters, according to TASS  news agency of Russia.

In his words, the process of validation of this customs code is moving a little slower than originally planned.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
