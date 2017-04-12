News
Armenia PM: We intend to implement reforms in all domains
16:37, 12.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday received Hossein Samiei, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief for Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the results of the final review of the Armenia-IMF program from 2014 to 2017, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Samiei noted that he received positive signals regarding the activities of the Karapetyan-led Armenian government, and that one of these signals referred to the changes that were made in tax and customs administration.

The PM, for his part, underscored collaboration with the IMF, and reflected on the government plans for future. In this connection, he added that the second phase of reforms will start in tax and customs administration. Also, he stated that the government paid special attention to attracting foreign investments.

“We intend to implement reforms in all domains, since we have a deficit of efficiency,” Karen Karapetyan stated, in particular. 

Hossein Samiei, in turn, welcomed the Armenian government’s determination to carry out reforms, and stressed that the International Monetary Fund stood ready to provide the necessary respective assistance.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
