Karabakh economic activity index up by about 20% in December 2016
17:28, 12.04.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

The gross domestic product (GDP) of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) was 229.7 billion Armenian drams (AMDs) in 2016, against 209.3 billion drams in 2015. The GDP growth rate was 109.2 percent and the index-deflator—100.5 percent, as compared with 109.1 percent and 101.6 percent, respectively, in 2015.

Head of the NKR National Statistical Service, Karen Nersisyan, told about the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday, as he presented the 2016 socioeconomic indicators for the Artsakh republic.

In his words, the NKR GDP per capita was AMDs equivalent to approximately US$3,282.7, or €2,965.7 in 2016, against AMDs equivalent to about US$3,021, or €2,721.1 in 2015.

In addition, the economic activity index of Artsakh was 119.6 percent in December 2016, as compared with December 2015.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
