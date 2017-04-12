News
ՀայEngРусTür
Dollar, euro steadily strengthen in Armenia
17:40, 12.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 486.57/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 516.06 (up by AMD 1.93), that of one British pound was AMD 608.02 (up by AMD 4.55), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.57 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 280.65, AMD 19,599.85 and AMD 14,751.9, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
