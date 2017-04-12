Armenian Embassy takes part in event marking 150th anniversary of Canada

The Armenian Embassy in Canada, in cooperation with Ottawa Armenian Relief Society “Sevan,” took part in the “Ottawa welcomes the world” program on Tuesday.
At the event dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Canada, Armenia participated with a pavilion dedicated to the Armenian history, culture and cuisine. The event was attended by 16 accredited embassies, each of which had its unique participation in the festivities.
Mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, visited the Armenian pavilion during the event, the Armenian MFA informs Armenian News – NEWS.am. He got familiarized with the achievements of Armenian culture and art. The mayor highly appreciated the participation level of the Armenian Embassy.
Hundreds of guests visiting the Armenian pavilion had an opportunity to learn about the Armenian culture and cuisine, tasting Armenian sweets.