Armenia MP, UK Ambassador discuss process of appealing election results

YEREVAN. - Deputy Chairman of the Armenian National Congress (ANC), Levon Zurabyan, who is also the faction head of the party, on Tuesday met with the UK Ambassador to Armenia, Ms Judith Maragret Farnworth.
During the meeting, the election held in the country on April 2, the electoral violations and election fraud, their impact on the voting results, the process of appealing the election by the Congress-PPA bloc in the Constitutional Court, as well as the political situation unfolding in Armenia after the election were discussed, the ANC informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.