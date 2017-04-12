Former Karabakh defense minister to attend consideration of lower court’s decision appeal

YEREVAN. - The consideration of the appeal of the First Instance Court decision against former Karabakh defense minister Samvel Babayan in the Appeals Court was extended Wednesday.
His attorney, Avetis Kalashyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am. Babayan also expressed a wish to be present at the consideration of the appeal. A motion was made in that regard, which was granted by the court.
The Appeals Court will consider the appeal on April 20.
Considering the motion made by the body carrying out pre-trial proceedings, the First Instance General Jurisdiction Court of Yerevan’s Kentron and Nork-Marash administrate districts, upon the decision of 24 March 2017, enforced a precautionary measure of two-month arrest regarding him. Babayan’s attorney appealed the decision of the General Jurisdiction Court on the two-month arrest in regard to his client.
Earlier, charges were brought against Babayan under Article 235(2) and 235.1(2)(1) of the Criminal Code of Armenia.