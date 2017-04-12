Pan-Armenian Orchestra project turns into reality

YEREVAN. - In cooperation with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and upon the initiative of the Culture Ministry of Armenia, the project “Pan-Armenian Orchestra”has turned into reality.
It is planned to unite professional Armenian musicians residing in and outside Armenia within the framework of the project.
70 professional Armenian musicians from 45 cities of 20 countries will take part in the project this year.
Exclusively the works of Armenian composers will be performed at the concert on April 24. Renowned solo performers, such as Hasmik Papian, Hasmik Torosyan and Liparit Avetisyan, representatives of younger generation, Diana Adamyan and Daniel Melkonyan, will perform together with the orchestra. The concert director is Aram Sukiasyan.
The concert will be held on April 24 in the Alexander Spendiaryan Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet. The tour of the orchestra is later planned to take place in the Armenian-populated cities of the planet.