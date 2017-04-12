Lavrov to visit Abkhazia

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Abkhazia on April 18-19. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, reports RIA Novosti.
"The Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Abkhazia on April 18-19. On April 18, he will attend the opening ceremony of the new premises of the Russian Foreign Ministry. April 19 there will be held a meeting of Abkhazia's president and Sergey Lavrov, " said Zakharova at a briefing on Wednesday.
According to Zakharova, during the negotiations the parties will exchange views on key issues of bilateral relations as well as on strengthening international position of Abkhazia and coordinating Russian-Abkhaz relations.