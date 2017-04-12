Russian FM considers US version of Moscow's involvement in chemical attack in Idlib irresponsible

The US statements about Moscow's involvement in the chemical attack in Idlib are irresponsible and unconstructive, said the Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova, reports TASS.
"Such fake news make us interpret them in the same way. Probably overseas they had known about the planned attacks by terrorists across the ocean, therefore they had directed the target of their missiles at the Syrian Shayrat airbase," said Zakharova.
The FM spokeswoman also urged to undertake a responsible approach to solving international problems.