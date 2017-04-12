Armenia Defense Minister, ICRC delegation head discuss missing persons (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - Defense Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, on Wednesday received Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Armenia, Ms Caroline Douilliez.
At the meeting issues related to the bilateral cooperation, improvement of residents’living standards in border communities, as well as persons missing as a result of the Artsakh conflict were discussed, the Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Minister Sargsyan briefed the head of ICRC delegation on the activity of the commission set up for solving the matters subject to coordination in Armenian border communities aimed at increasing the insurance of the life and security of the population in border communities.
Highly appreciating the bilateral cooperation, Ms Caroline Douilliez, for her part, expressed willingness to contribute as much as possible to the further deepening of cooperation and exert efforts towards making the cooperation with defense agency more efficient.