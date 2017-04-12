Armenia President attends groundbreaking of Vagharshapat Football Academy (PHOTOS)

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday paid a working visit to the country’s Armavir province.
Along with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), FFA President Ruben Hayrapetyan and others, the Armenian President attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Football Academy in Vagharshapat city, the Information and Public Relations Department of the Armenian President’s administration informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The construction project is jointly implemented by FFA, UEFA and FIFA. The implementation of the nearly 900 million AMD project kicked off in October 2016. It is scheduled to be completed in October 2017.
In the construction site of the Football Academy, the President got familiarized with the construction projects of football academy being constructed both in Armavir and Vagharshapat.
He also engaged with persons in charge of the program and constructors. According to them, the main two-storey building of the 1100 square meter Football Academy of Vagharshapat will be equipped with modern infrastructures. The open-air pool and four pitches will be built by modern technologies in line with the standards set by FIFA and UEFA for the development of professional football. Apart form this, a tribune with about 500 seats will be constructed in order to host the official meetings of football championships. The newly-constructed academy will have 25-30 employees with an average salary of 130-150,000.
President Sargsyan was also told that the construction project of Armavir Football Academy launched in February of the current year will end in October 2019, this being another joint project implemented by FFA, UEFA and FIFA.
According to the persons in charge, up to 600 boys and girls can practice both in Vagharshapat and Armavir football academies.
Following the groundbreaking ceremony of the Vagharshapat Football Academy, Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.