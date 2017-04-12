Bibilov: There is 100% probability that South Ossetia will join Russia

The likelihood that South Ossetia will join Russia is "one hundred percent" , said the President-elect of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov in an interview with BBC's Russian service.
"There is essentially one hundred percent probability, because we all clearly understand, that hundred years passed since the separation of the Ossetians ,” said Bibilov. “We should do everything to change the historical injustice, which exists today. Everyone thinks, that the Republic of South Ossetia is an independent state. However, if we think deeply, we see the division of ethnicity."
Bibilov also explained, that the union is possible "only within Russia, by reunification of the North and South Ossetia." According to him, he discussed that issue during his recent visit to Moscow. Bibilov did not specify who he had talks with in Russia, noting only that "understanding is one thing, the political process is another."