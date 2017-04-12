Armenia and Iran discuss development of economic relations

Armenian Ambassador to Iran, Artashes Tumanyan, on Wednesday held a meeting with Iranian Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy and Head of Iran’s Tax Organization (IRITO), Seyed Kamel Taghavi Nejad.
At the meeting issues related to the deepening of economic relations and stimulating investments were discussed, the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
It was also noted that the level of awareness, business environment and issues related to the tax legislation and administration are very important for the effective implementation of trade and investment activity.