Rosneft is considering possibility of suing Financial Times

Rosneft is considering a possibility of suing the Financial Times for publishing the conflict between the company CEO Igor Sechin and the head of the Chechen republic Ramzan Kadyrov, Rosneft reported.

"Publication about the relations between Rosneft and the Chechen leader are false. They are spread by organizations funded by Khodorkovsky. In addition, this publication refers to personal relationship between Igor Sechin and Ramzan Kadyrov and insults the memory of Ahmad Kadyrov, with whom Sechin was close since 1999.

Statements about “Chechen trace", which someone allegedly wants to bring to during the investigation of the terrorist acts in Petersburg are inciting ethnic hatred and are considered at least a criminally punishable act. We are surprised, such a leading business newspapers, as FT, is being involved in provoking criminal elements of the so-called opposition. We declare that we are tied by long-term respectful human relationships. We are solving all the problems that may arise in the spirit of constructive co-operation. The judgments that are published are false, therefore we have to consider a possibility of applying to the courts of different jurisdictions, "reads the joint statement from Igor Sechin and Ramzan Kadyrov.