News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 12
USD
486.57
EUR
516.06
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.57
EUR
516.06
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Spokesman: Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan may be appointed deputy defense ministers
21:37, 12.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - At the meeting with journalists after the session of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Spokesman for the RPA, Eduard Sharmazanov, didn’t rule out that the representatives of the party, Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan, may be appointed to the post of deputy defense ministers.  

“It is possible that the party delegate two of its representatives, Artak Davtyan and Artak Zakaryan, to the Defense Ministry as deputy ministers. The party believes that both Mr Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan can put to service their patriotic and professional qualities for solving the issues set before the Armed Forces. I am not congratulating yet, since there has been no official order,” Sharmazanov said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news