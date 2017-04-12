Spokesman: Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan may be appointed deputy defense ministers

YEREVAN. - At the meeting with journalists after the session of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Spokesman for the RPA, Eduard Sharmazanov, didn’t rule out that the representatives of the party, Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan, may be appointed to the post of deputy defense ministers.
“It is possible that the party delegate two of its representatives, Artak Davtyan and Artak Zakaryan, to the Defense Ministry as deputy ministers. The party believes that both Mr Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan can put to service their patriotic and professional qualities for solving the issues set before the Armed Forces. I am not congratulating yet, since there has been no official order,” Sharmazanov said.