Official: Coalition between Armenia ruling party and Tsarukyan bloc not discussed now

YEREVAN. - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is currently discussing the cooperation format with ARF Dashnaktsutyun in the future government.
Spokesperson for the RPA, Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists after the session of the RPA Executive Body Wednesday.
“Considering that these discussions are not completed yet, it would be incorrect to discuss issues related to the future government. There is no question of prime minister: Karen Karapetyan remains our prime minister,” Sharmaznaov said.
He also noted that the issue of forming a coalition with Tsarukyan bloc is not being discussed. “Currently, there is no such issue on the RPA agenda,” he said.