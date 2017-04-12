Zakharova: Note on conducting Ueldanov-Galustyan’s medical examination sent to Azerbaijan

MOSCOW. - The first court hearing on the case of Marat Ueldanov-Galustyan, Russian citizen of Armenian descent, is scheduled on April 13.
The workers of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan are going to attend the session, Spokesperson for the Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday.
“In connection with the information received by the Embassy on the deterioration of Russian citizen’s health, a note was sent to the Azerbaijani Embassy on March 28 with the request to urgently conduct a medical examination. The relevant signs on the need for examining his health have been conveyed to the Azerbaijani President’s administration and National Security Service. The Embassy is in constant touch with the attorney and relatives of the Russian citizen,” she noted.
Ueldanov-Galustyan is the worker of Austrian catering company Do&Co. He was in on a business trip in Baku within the framework of Formula 1 racing. However, Ueldanov-Galustyan didn’t get in touch upon arriving there.
He is charged with illegal preparation, production, acquisition, keeping, transporting, import or sale of large amounts of narcotic or psychotropic substances or precursors
According to Russian media outlets, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan proposed the relatives of the arrestee to treat with understanding the peculiarities of that country, where “the Armenian descent makes it extremely difficult to defend him.”
The charge on drug trafficking is used by Azerbaijan in respect of political prisoners or personae non grata.