IMF: Disbursements to Armenia to arrive at 100-110 mln in June 2014-17

YEREVAN. - The amount of disbursements to Armenia under the latest IMF program will arrive at 100-110 million in June 2014-17, Mr Hossein Samiei, IMF mission chief to Armenia, told journalists at a briefing held in Yerevan Wednesday.
The current program, Extended Fund Facility, is about to expire in June 2017, with a total amount of disbursements at 82,21 million SDR (approximately $110 million, depending on USD/SDR exchange rate).
The country’s performance within borrowing and spending that money has been satisfactory, he said.
Mr Samiei declined to disclose whether the authorities have agreed to embark on a new borrowing program, but noted that “if Armenia loses the opportunity to borrow at concessional terms, it would not be good.”