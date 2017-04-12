Russia and United States agree to cooperate in Syria

Russia and the United States have agreed to cooperate in Syria, said the US Secretary Rex Tillerson after the meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Tillerson stated, that the parties agreed, how they will cooperate in Syria. According to him, he and Lavrov will hold consultations with the allies and partners and will continue discussing issues related to the settlement of the conflict. Tillerson added , that they have set up a working group to deal with urgent issues.
Relations are "at a low point, there is a low level of trust between our two countries," Tillerson said at a news conference with his Russian counterpart. “The world’s two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship.”
The parties discussed the situation around the North Korea. They both agreed that North Korea should not have nuclear weapons, and that this problem needs to be solved with diplomatic efforts.